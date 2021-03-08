CDC says fully vaccinated people can hang out in small groups indoors without masks
Some new information is being told to Americans who are fully vaccinated.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for vaccinated residents.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says fully vaccinated individuals can take part in small gatherings indoors with others who have been fully vaccinated.
They can do so without facemasks or social distancing.
However, Walensky stressed that fully vaccinated individuals should still wear masks in public.
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 8Starting today, Toronto and Peel are under the ``grey lockdown'' category. Frustration that the "goal posts" continue to shift. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
ROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Katie MacCabeROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Katie MacCabe
-
Vaccinating our 80+ population in NiagaraNiagara Health to begin vaccinating in Niagara. This week 80+ populations who are or have been hospitalised. They will be calling you to make an appointment, vaccinations will be at the Seymour Hannah. Tim talks to Linda Boich, Niagara Health’s Executive Vice President