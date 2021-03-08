iHeartRadio
CDC says fully vaccinated people can hang out in small groups indoors without masks

Some new information is being told to Americans who are fully vaccinated.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for vaccinated residents.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says fully vaccinated individuals can take part in small gatherings indoors with others who have been fully vaccinated.  

They can do so without facemasks or social distancing.  

However, Walensky stressed that fully vaccinated individuals should still wear masks in public.
 

