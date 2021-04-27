CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask unless in crowd of strangers

U.S health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don't need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

And unvaccinated people can drop face coverings in some cases, too.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance today.

Previously the C-D-C had been advising that people should wear masks outdoors if they are within six-feet of each other.

The change comes as more than half of U.S adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

