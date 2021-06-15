Celebrated cosmetics company entrepreneur to lead Brock University's Indigenous Speaker Series

A Niagara entrepreneur is going to be highlighted during Brock University's inaugural Indigenous Leaders Speaker Series.

Founder of Cheekbone Beauty cosmetics company Jenn Harper will kick things off for the online event on Monday, June 21st at 8 p.m.

Harper was hailed as one of Chatelaine's 2019 Women of the Year, RBC's Canadian Women Entrepreneur Award's Ones to Watch in 2020, and the company was awarded the Ontario 2019 Social Enterprise of the Year award by Start Up Canada.

Cheekbone Beauty also helps to close the education funding gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students by donating 10 percent of its profits to the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society.

Harper is an outspoken advocate, educating Canadians about the Residential School System and the effects it had on her family and friends.

The speaker's series is free, but registration is available online.