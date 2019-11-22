Celebrating a new bridge built ahead of schedule and on budget in Niagara

Councillors and officials from Niagara Region and West Lincoln gathered today to mark the completion of the replacement of Reece Bridge on Regional Rd. 69 (Twenty Mile Rd.) near Campden Rd.

They were joined by staff from Ellis Engineering Inc. and Rankin Construction who completed the construction work.

The previous Reece Bridge carrying Regional Rd. 69 (Twenty Mile Rd.) across Twenty Mile Creek, consisted of a two-span reinforced concrete structure with a span of 18.3 m, and a deck width of 9.3 m, supported on concrete abutments and pier.

The bridge was constructed around 1950 and was starting to deteriorate.

Regional Rd. 69 (Twenty Mile Rd.) links the community of Smithville and several communities to the east within the Town’s of Lincoln and Pelham.

The construction started in October 2018 and was expected to be complete in the spring of 2020, however it was completed ahead of schedule in October 2019.

The construction tender amount was $8.3 million and was completed on budget.

The new Reece Bridge structure is a two-span steel girder bridge with a composite concrete deck slab supported on a single pier.

The overall length of the structure is 110m with an overall width of 11.4m.

The project included placing fill on the roadway approaches of the bridge in order to improve the vertical profile and sightlines of the roadway.