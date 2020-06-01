Celebrating Pride in Niagara during COVID-19

Pride month celebrations in Niagara look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

The festivities officially kicked off over the weekend, but today municipalities and organizations across the region will take part in a virtual flag raising.

Pride Chair Enzo DeDivitiis says a special series of videos will go out today to mark the occasion.

"To see that flag there, to know that where you live there are other people like you, and the people that are not necessarily connecting with you completely - they're supporting you. They are there for you. So it's so symbolic and it's needed. Desperately needed.

Pride In the Park will not be taking place in Montebello Park this year due to the pandemic, but DeDevitiis says there will be a virtual celebration featuring musicians, live performances, and a full drag show.

That's happening on Saturday.

A full schedule of events for this week can be found on the Pride Niagara Facebook page.