Celebrating the newest members of Niagara West Fire and Emergency Services
The Town of Lincoln has held its first official graduation ceremony for new members of Niagara West Fire and Emergency Services.
The graduation of the 2022 cohort of members took place on Friday in Jordan.
“We are grateful for the time, commitment, and effort these individuals continually put in to keep our communities safe,” remarked Mayor Sandra Easton. “Each recruit has proven themselves to be an exemplary member of our community, sacrificing their time and energy to serve our communities in a challenging role.”
“Firefighting today is a very diverse and challenging endeavour but also a rewarding one,” said Fire Chief Greg Hudson. “A Firefighter needs dedication, courage, assertiveness, and a willingness to learn and face new challenges head on. These are all qualities our recruits have mastered. We are proud to see our 2022 recruits join a long line of men and women who have demonstrated service, compassion, and integrity in the protection of life and property within our communities.”
2022 Recruits:
Troy Reimer - Badge No. 116
Anthony McMaster - Badge No. 125
Andrew VanKooten - Badge No. 143
Darryl Burkart - Badge No. 209
Kevin Palmieri - Badge No. 211
Josh Kleuskens - Badge No. 223
Rebecca Persoon - Badge No. 224
Bryden Ouwendyk - Badge No. 315
Trevor Low - Badge No. 326
Ethan Wellings - Badge No. 330
Noah Perlic - Badge No. 333
Cooper Earley - Badge No. 334
Owen Barkway - Badge No. 407
Matt Dortono - Badge No. 411
Eily Persia - Badge No. 413
Matt Virzaitis - Badge No. 415
Cameron Snihur - Badge No. 419
