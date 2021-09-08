Celebration of diverse cuisine returning to Niagara
A popular celebration of traditional and diverse cuisine is coming back to Niagara.
The Niagara Folk Arts Festival has announced Food to the Folks is returning September 15th - 25th.
Some of the meals that will be carefully prepared by volunteers include a gnocchi dinner from Club Italia, perogies and cabbage rolls from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, samosas from the Niagara Hindu Samaj, beef and chicken shish kebab from the Armenian Community Centre, and a selection of sweet pastries from the Greek Community of Niagara.
All orders must be placed online, but organizers encourage people to place their orders well ahead of time because the biggest complaint last year was that all the food sold out too soon.
- Club Italia-September 15, 4pm-6pm, offering Gnocchi Dinner, tomato sauce and meatballs
- Ukrainian Canadian Congress-September 16, 4pm-6pm, offering fresh perogies and cabbage rolls
- Niagara Hindu Samaj-September 22, 4pm-6pm, offering samosas, jalebi and sweet Halwa among other vegetarian items
- Armenian Community Centre-September 24, 4pm-7pm, offering beef and chicken shish kebab meals among other items including the sweet dessert, Paklava
- Greek Community of Niagara-September 25, 3pm-6pm, offering a combo package with the best Greek sweet pastries
