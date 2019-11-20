Celebration of Lights holiday campaign underway to help Niagara residents like Leo

The Niagara Health Foundation is launching its annual Celebration of Lights holiday campaign.

The campaign directly supports Niagara Health sites by paying for urgently needed equipment.

Since 2014, community donations to Celebration of Lights have totalled more than $710,000.

Community members are encouraged to “celebrate recovery, support healing or honour someone special” by making a donation on behalf of a loved one.

Donations over $50 will be written on a ‘Holiday Bulb,’ which will be displayed at a Niagara Health site of the donors choosing.

This year, Niagara Health Foundation has launched a new website to generate awareness and donations for the campaign.

The website, LightsForHealth.com, is a user-friendly and mobile-friendly website that includes a heartwarming letter from Katrina about her son, Leo’s, incredible journey and experience at Niagara Health.

Donations to the 2019 Celebration of Lights campaign can be made at www.lightsforhealth.com.

That's where you can also read more about Leo's story, a St.Catharines baby born last year with a heart defect.