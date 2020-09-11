Celebration of Nations begins

Niagara's annual celebration of Indigenous creativity, diversity, and resilience kicks off today.

The Celebration of Nations will run this weekend featuring workshops, virtual concerts, and dance performances.

A sunrise ceremony took place at 6:30 a.m. featuring a sacred fire.

The sacred fire will burn in the backyard of the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre until the close of the event on Sunday.

Many of the events will be streamed online for free.

You can find a full schedule of events at celebrationofnations.ca