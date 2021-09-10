Celebration of Nations begins in St. Catharines

The Celebration of Nations is officially underway in St. Catharines, showcasing a wide variety of Indigenous culture and history.

The event kicked off with a special sunrise ceremony and lighting of a sacred fire behind the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre this morning. Organizers invite everyone to stop by, especially as so many people are grieving and hurting due to the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In-person and virtual workshops, artistic displays, and learning opportunities will be available all weekend, wrapping up with Drums Across Canada on Sunday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

This year's theme is On Seeking Wisdom, celebrating Indigenous survival, vigilance, and vision made possible through Indigenous cultural, technical, and ecological knowledge.

Some events will be ticketed and others are free.

More information and a schedule of events are available on CelebrationOfNations.ca