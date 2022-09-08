Celebration of Nations returns this weekend

The Celebration of Nations is set to return to St. Catharines this weekend.

The event, now in its sixth year, will feature more than 40 events with some being ticketed, some pay-what-you-can, and others free.

The programming is a collection of activities including musical performances, traditional teachings, and hands on activities for young and old.

The 2022 theme, Honouring Our Matriarchs: Restoring The Balance, has guided this year’s programs to centralize the rich wisdom and beauty of Indigenous matriarchs.

It all begins with a sacred fire being lit tomorrow morning behind the Performing Arts Centre

For a full schedule of events visit https://www.celebrationofnations.ca/