Celebration planned for next Tuesday as Fort Erie Race Track celebrates 125 years

The Fort Erie Race Track is getting ready to launch its 125th season.

Opening day at the border oval is Tuesday, May 31 with the first race going off at 4:05 p.m.

Opening day racing highlights will include the Summer Solstice Cup and the Sprint into Summer Cup, as well as a mandatory payout of $21,789.48 in the Jackpot Hi5 pool.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a free 125th anniversary t-shirt with program purchase.

After the races, Jonesy will keep the party going with a free concert at the Tiki Bar.

“We’re really looking forward to getting this season underway, and welcoming back fans to help us celebrate our milestone 125th anniversary year,” said Drew Cady, general manager of the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium. “We have a great season planned and are happy to once again be hosting our loyal fans for live racing and our special events.”

Live racing will run primarily Mondays and Tuesdays from May 31 to October 18 with some special event Sundays, including Father’s Day on June 19, wiener dog races on Sunday, July 17, and basset hound races on Sunday, August 14.

The 87th Prince of Wales Stakes, the second jewel in the Canadian Triple Crown and Fort Erie Race Track’s signature event will take place on Tuesday, September 13.

Admission and parking are free, and all ages are welcome to attend.