Celebration planned May 14th to say goodbye to the Jack in St. Catharines

St. Catharines is preparing to say goodbye to the Jack.

The Garden City Arena complex is set to be decommissioned ahead of the opening of the new Canada Games Park.

The event, 'Goodbye Garden City Arena', will be held Saturday May 14th, for residents to say goodbye to the building.

Long time user groups, including CYO Minor Hockey, the Winter Club of St. Catharines figure skating group, and the St. Catharines Falcons will be on hand to share displays highlighting their history with the complex.

Residents will have the opportunity to hit the ice of the complex’s Jack Gatecliff Arena with a Farewell to the Jack Public Skate from 9 a.m. to noon.

Participants can register at stcatharines.ca/FarewellSkate.

“The Garden City Arena Complex has been a central fixture in downtown St. Catharines for nearly a century, there are a lot of memories in that building from pro-level hockey to the development of young athletes to community events the building has touched so many lives. This is a chance for us to celebrate those memories before we say farewell,” said community and events supervisor Brianne Wilson.

Festivities will continue with a Winter Club alumni skate.

The day will round out with a farewell memorial tournament organized and hosted by CYO Minor Hockey. Those interested in participating in the tournament can visit www.cyominorhockey.com for more information and to register.

Participants can register to purchase a seat from the facility between April 29 and May 21.

Click here for more information.