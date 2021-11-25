Central Library picks architecture team for renovations

An architecture group has been chosen to design the renovation of the Central Library in St. Catharines.

ward99 architects have been awarded the contract to create design concepts for the downtown facility.

The Vaughn based company has designed a number of library facilities in and around Toronto.

Plans of the building at 54 Church Street include an expansion of the library to turn the Church Street walkway into usable interior library space, as well as converting some staff space into public space.

The current building was built in 1976 to replace the Carnegie Library that once stood at 59 Church Street.

