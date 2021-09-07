CEO of Big Brothers and Sisters in Niagara resigns

A long-time CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Niagara has resigned.

After nearly 19 years with Big Brothers Big Sisters North and West Niagara, Chief Executive Officer, Dale J. Davis is stepping down effective last Friday.

“My career at Big Brothers Big Sisters has provided countless opportunities to grow, learn and thrive as a contributing member of our Niagara community,” said Dale J. Davis. “I was privileged to be a part of the best youth mentoring organization in the country. I am grateful to all whose lives were touched by our work and proud that I could contribute as CEO to that legacy. The organization continues to evolve, grow and thrive thanks to the many talented staff and Board volunteers who come through the doors and step up to give a voice to the hundreds of children and youth in Niagara who are anxiously waiting for a caring Mentor in their lives.”

“We will miss the commitment that Dale brought to BBBSNWN; its staff, donors, mentors and children we serve,” said Michelle Miller, Board President of Big Brother Big Sisters North and West Niagara. “We respect her decision and extend best wishes to Dale for a healthy and happy retirement.”