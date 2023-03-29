CEO of Community Care says there is optimism in the Federal Budget

The CEO of Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is responding to yesterday's federal budget.

Betty-Lou Souter tells CKTB there are a few things in spending plan which peaked her interest when it comes to helping those most in need.

"I think the grocery rebate, which will be tied to people receiving their GST, at least it's something. It's not the be all and end all but it's recognizing issues that are there."

The Grocery Rebate will provide eligible couples with two children with up to an extra $467; single Canadians without children with up to an extra $234; and seniors with an extra $225 on average.

Souter also pointed to the Trudeau government's plan to automatically file taxes for more low-income Canadians.

"Once people have filed their taxes they have the ability to receive a lot of rebates from a lot of sources. It's intimidating to some, but without it, they are missing out.".

Overall, Souter says there is optimism in the budget.

"Anything that gives a little bit, instead of clawing back."

The $490.5B budget includes investments in the green economy, another top-up of the GST rebate for low-income Canadians and more than $59B over the next five years on health care.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calls the budget a full-frontal attack on the paycheques of hard working Canadians.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will support it, which will give the Liberals enough votes to pass the budget and stay in power.