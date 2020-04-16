CEO of Niagara Chamber calls fed programs to help businesses 'critical'

Our local Chamber of Commerce is reacting to news of two new federal programs aimed at helping businesses survive over the pandemic.

The federal government's loan program for small businesses will now be open to businesses that had payrolls last year between 20-thousand and 1.5-million-dollars.

And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is working on a new support program for companies having trouble paying rent.

CEO of the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce, Mishka Balsom tells CKTB the announcements are welcome news to the region's businesses.

She calls the announcements 'significant' and a 'big positive step.'

Balsom says it speaks to the needs of businesses to access capital to be able to bridge this time as the economy comes to an unexpected stop.

The program will help businesses cover rents for at least three months.