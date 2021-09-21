CEO of Niagara Chamber happy election is over so government can tackle labour shortage issue

The CEO of the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce says most local businesses are glad the federal election is over, so politicians can focus on leading.

Mishka Balsom tells CKTB there are some items in the Liberal's platform that will drastically improve life for many, including the promise of $10/day childcare.

Balsom says one of the major issues they are facing is the labour shortage.

"The labour issue is a huge concern. Especially in accommodation, hospitality and food services where many businesses have to scale back on the times they are open, the rooms they are available because of a lack of staff that is there."

She says it is a sign of the times as many people are still relying heavily on government subsidies, such as CERB.

Balsom says Canada needs to transition people off government subsidies but also ensuring we don't go into anotehr lockdown.