CERB payments should go into bank accounts today

The cheque is in the mail, so to speak.

Government officials say CERB payments should be deposited into bank accounts today after a short delay.  

The officials blame the glitch on the Canada Revenue Agency after it added a layer of due diligence, to ensure payments are going to correct bank accounts. 

The PM told reporters yesterday the four week extension of the program caused a few hiccups.

