CERB payments should go into bank accounts today
The cheque is in the mail, so to speak.
Government officials say CERB payments should be deposited into bank accounts today after a short delay.
The officials blame the glitch on the Canada Revenue Agency after it added a layer of due diligence, to ensure payments are going to correct bank accounts.
The PM told reporters yesterday the four week extension of the program caused a few hiccups.
