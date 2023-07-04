Ceremony to mark the Battle of Chippawa will be held Wednesday night in Niagara Falls

The annual memorial service for the men who fought in the Battle Of Chippawa will be held tomorrow.

The ceremony is held on the anniversary of the historic battle, which was the opening engagement of the Niagara campaign of 1814, the longest and bloodiest military operation of the War of 1812, fought on July 5, 1814.

The battle took place on the fields of Samuel Street’s farm, near the banks of the Niagara River and began when a British, Canadian and Indigenous force of about 2,000 men, under Major-General Phineas Riall, attacked an invading American army of about 3,500 men, under Major-General Jacob Brown.

The historic battlefield grounds have since been preserved by Niagara Parks next to the Legends on the Niagara Golf Complex.

The City of Niagara Falls, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 396, and Niagara Parks will host the ceremony tomorrow, July 5 at 7 p.m. at Chippawa Battlefield Park.

It will include remarks, a historical address, remembrance prayer, Indigenous honour song, the laying of wreaths, as well as a musket demonstration.