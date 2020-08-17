CFL cancels 2020 season
The CFL says it's shifting its focus to 2021 and beyond after deciding not to play a shortened season this Fall.
Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says "our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future.
It marks the first year the Grey Cup won't be presented since 1919
Ambrosie says " we are committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL.”
Season ticket holders can expect to hear soon from their clubs with news on how they can apply their deposits to next season or other offers.
The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after presenting Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season.
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.