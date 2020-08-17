CFL cancels 2020 season

The CFL says it's shifting its focus to 2021 and beyond after deciding not to play a shortened season this Fall.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says "our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future.

It marks the first year the Grey Cup won't be presented since 1919

Ambrosie says " we are committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL.”

Season ticket holders can expect to hear soon from their clubs with news on how they can apply their deposits to next season or other offers.

The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after presenting Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season.