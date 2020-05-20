CFL changes 2020 Grey Cup plans, Regina now to host in 2022

Regina is no longer the guaranteed host of the 2020 Grey Cup.

The CFL announced plans for an abbreviated 2020 season in a video conference with season-ticket holders.

If the league was able to have a shortened season, the Grey Cup finalist with the best regular-season mark will host the CFL championship game.

The game could still be played in Regina if the Saskatchewan Roughriders were one of the finalists and the team with the better record.

Regina was scheduled to host this year's game on Nov. 22, but has been awarded the 2022 contest instead. Hamilton will remain as the 2021 Grey Cup host.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the earliest the CFL can start the 2020 season is September, and a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

