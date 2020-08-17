CFL on verge of cancelling 2020 season
The Canadian Football League is reportedly on the verge of officially cancelling the 2020 season after a major financial request was denied.
The league relies heavily on ticket revenue to operate, and the pandemic has had major financial consequences.
TSN reporting the federal government has refused the league's request for a $30 million interest free loan.
The money would have gone toward a potential season played under a hub-city structure in Winnipeg.
A final decision is expected later today when league's board of governors is set to meet.
