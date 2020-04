The CFL season was scheduled to start on June 11th, but that's been pushed back until the beginning of July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Calgary has a public events ban in place until June 30th, as does Toronto.

But Toronto's ban does not include professional sporting events.

The 2020 season will have to be reduced in order for the Grey Cup game to be held as scheduled on November 22nd in Regina.