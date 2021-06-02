CFUW marks 100th anniversary with a Virtual Garden Tour
The Canadian Federation of University Women St. Catharines club has launched its annual
fundraiser.
To mark its 100th anniversary the club has transitioned their annual House Tour to a Virtual Garden tour.
This year the goal is to raise $14,000 for their scholarship fund and support local agencies that
assist women and children.
The Scholarships, bursaries and awards are provided to students attending Brock University, Niagara College, all local high
schools, and the Adult Learning Centres.
You can visit www.cfuwstcatharines.org for more information.
