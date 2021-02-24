iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to provide update today

CKTB - NEWS - Canada vaccine

The Chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force will be providing an update today.

Retired General Rick Hillier has a conference planned for 10 a.m.

The province has been facing criticism over the vaccine rollout plans, including here in Niagara where a shipment of Moderna vaccines were diverted from the region.

Provincial officials have still not explained why those doses destined for Niagara were sent elsewhere.

Latest Audio