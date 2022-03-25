Championship weekend for Brock Athletics

It is a championship weekend for Brock University Athletics.

Two teams begin play at the U SPORTS National Championships and three go for OUA titles this weekend.

The women's hockey team has a quarter-final matchup at the National Championships in Charlottetown. They play the University of Saskatchewan today at 2 p.m

The women's volleyball team also opens its National Championship campaign talking on Mount Royal today at 3 p.m. in Calgary.

This weekend the men's and women's basketball teams will host the provincial championship at the Bob Davis Gymnasium.

The women's team takes on Ryerson at noon on Saturday. Both teams have already qualified for the U SPORTS Final 8 in Kingston March 31 to April 3.

The men's basketball team hosts Queen's at 4 p.m. Saturday. Both teams will see each other again in the U SPORTS Final 8 in Edmonton March 31 to April 3.

Finally the men's hockey team hosts the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières at the Seymour-Hannah Arena in St. Catharines Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

Badgers men's hockey team also secured a spot in the U SPORTS University Cup national championship being contested April 1 to 3 in Wolfville, N.S.