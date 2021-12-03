Changes coming to Niagara's change rooms

Niagara Public Health wants to put an end to crowded change rooms.

New capacity rules will come into effect on Dec. 10th at the region's indoor sports and recreation facilities to allow for two metres between each person in change rooms.

That includes arenas, gyms, yoga studios etc.

Players will only have access to a facility 15 minutes before and after their event.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB "we are going to say that we cannot have a change room that's fully crowded with everybody who will be breathing heavily and crowded so you're not keeping distance. You're probably not wearing masks as you're changing after a game. We are going to require reduced numbers in change rooms to allow for physical distance."

Niagara is not the only public health unit to implement the rules, as 26 of Ontario's 34 units have placed stricter rules on indoor sports and rec facilities.

As of Christmas Day, all people 12 and older must show proof of vaccination to enter sports and recreational facilities, unless they have a valid medical exemption.

The new rules also ensure staff members at facilities are vaccinated as well, but there is an exemption if rapid tests are used.