Changes coming today to the Ontario Disability Support Program.

Changes are coming today to the Ontario Disability Support Program.
The Ontario government is increasing the amount of money that recipients can earn each month without seeing their benefits clawed back -- from 200 dollars to one-thousand dollars.
But that change, which takes effect today, won't change much for about 95 per cent of recipients.
The Ontario government says it will adjust O-D-S-P rates to inflation, but that won't come until July.
CKTB AM Roundtable - February 1st, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Bryan Rose - Exec. Dir, Niagara Community Foundation
Sue-Ann Staff - Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery
