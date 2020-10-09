Changes to Marriage Act to recognize Indigenous customs and traditions
The province has made some changes to the Marriage Act that will now allow Indigenous officiants to perform marriage ceremonies according to their customs and traditions.
Moving forward, any person, who meets the following criteria can perform a marriage ceremony :
• Belongs to a band, a First Nation, Métis, or Inuit organization or community; or a permanently established Indigenous entity, located in whole or in part in Ontario
•Are recognized by the band, First Nation, Métis or Inuit organization or community or Indigenous entity as entitled to perform marriages in accordance with its customs and traditions.
•Are registered to solemnize marriages under the Marriage Act.
Officials say the change addresses the unique needs of Indigenous peoples.
