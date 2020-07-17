Changes to the 12th annual Big Move Cancer Ride in Niagara

The Niagara Health Foundation’s 12th annual Big Move Cancer Ride will be back in 2020, albeit with a new approach.

The long-time Niagara event that has raised over $3,700,000 in 11 years will shift to a “ride from home, ride your own way” format due to the current realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Move Cancer Ride will pivot from having riders complete their routes all on the same date.

Riders will now have 14 days to complete their routes, starting September 1 and ending September 13 and will able to make their own routes or use routes that the planning committee will provide.

Donations that riders receive support local cancer care at the Walker Family Cancer Centre at Niagara Health.

In addition, the popular “Family Ride” from 2019 will return for 2020.

It will allow riders of all ages to participate and show cancer patients in Niagara that they are riding for them. Participants in the Family Ride will receive Big Move Cancer Ride t-shirts.

100% of the proceeds from the Big Move Cancer Ride stay in Niagara to support local cancer care provided at the Walker Family Cancer Centre at Niagara Health.

Donations for the 2020 Big Move will support equipment and upgrades to the safe and effective delivery of Chemotherapy to patients.

