Charest, Aitchison, Baber make final pitch to Conservative members, plea for unity

Jean Charest spent the last official debate of the federal Conservative leadership race making the case that his experience as a political leader is what the party needs to unite.



Only three of the five people hoping to succeed Erin O'Toole showed up for last night's debate in Ottawa.



Rural Ontario M-P Scott Aitchison and former Ontario legislator Roman Baber also said that every candidate in the race must commit to coming together after the new leader is picked on September 10th.



Charest, a former Quebec premier, had pressed the party to hold the third leadership debate.



Early on in the event, he chided the decision by others in the race to skip it.



Pierre Poilievre , Charest's main rival in the contest, spent the evening campaigning in Saskatchewan.



Leslyn Lewis, a rookie M-P who placed third in the party's 2020 leadership race, also chose not to participate.



Under party rules, they are both set to be fined 50-thousand dollars for not taking part.