Charge laid after woman allegedly pushed onto subway tracks in Toronto

Police say they've made an arrest in a case where they've alleged a woman pushed another woman onto the subway tracks at Toronto's Bloor-Yonge station.



Investigators say a 39-year-old woman was walking on the platform just after 9 p.m. Sunday when she was pushed.



They say she was seriously injured in the fall.



They issued a description of the suspect and early Monday evening, a woman was arrested at Finch GO Station.



Edith Frayne, 45, of Toronto is charged with attempted murder.



She will appear in court Tuesday.