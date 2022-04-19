iHeartRadio
Charge laid after woman allegedly pushed onto subway tracks in Toronto

Police say they've made an arrest in a case where they've alleged a woman pushed another woman onto the subway tracks at Toronto's Bloor-Yonge station.
    
Investigators say a 39-year-old woman was walking on the platform just after 9 p.m. Sunday when she was pushed.
    
They say she was seriously injured in the fall.
    
They issued a description of the suspect and early Monday evening, a woman was arrested at Finch GO Station.
    
Edith Frayne, 45, of Toronto is charged with attempted murder.
    
She will appear in court Tuesday.

