Charges have been laid following the death of a 40 year old Niagara-on-the-Lake man.

Matthew Wilson was found dead at the side of Lakeshore Road near McNab on the morning of Monday, April 5, 2021.

Police believe he was hit by a vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 54 year old man from Niagara-on-the-Lake has been charged with failure to report an accident.