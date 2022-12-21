Charges against Marineland dropped once again

Charges against Marineland have been stayed once again.

The group, 'Animal Justice' says it is shocked and disappointed the Crown prosecutors stayed a criminal charge against the Niagara Falls theme park today for holding illegal dolphin shows.

The aquarium was charged in December, 2021 after the group filed a legal complaint with the Niagara Police.

Since 2019 it is illegal to use whales and dolphins in performances for entertainment, however education shows are allowed.

The complaints and charges allege Marineland's in violation of section 445.2(4) of Canada's Criminal Code, the cruelty to animal provisions, which prohibits the use of captive whales and dolphins in shows for entertainment purposes.

Marineland says dolphins and beluga whales were being used in “educational performances”.

“The shocking decision to stay this charge sends the message that animals don’t matter to the legal system,” said lawyer Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice. “It’s deeply disappointing that there will be no justice for the dolphins used in entertainment shows at Marineland—something our country outlawed in 2019. What’s the point of passing new laws to protect animals if prosecutors refuse to accept that animal cruelty is a serious matter of public interest, and won’t bring Marineland to trial?”

This is the second time Marineland has avoided a trial on charges for animal welfare violations.

In 2017, animal cruelty charges that had been laid against Marineland were dropped after prosecutors said there was no reasonable chance of conviction on most of the 11 counts.

CKTB has reached out to Marineland for comment.