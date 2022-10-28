Charges in a St. Catharines bust
Two people are facing charges after Niagara police executed a search warrant on a recreational vehicle Thursday.
Street crime detectives believe the RV was used to transport and sell illegal drugs.
Police seized fentanyl, $11,000 in cash and four computers reported stolen from a break and enter earlier this month.
Thirty-eight-year-old Ricky Rowley and 58-year-old Irene Wach are facing several charges including trafficking.
They will appear in court on December 29th.
-
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - October 28th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Stephen Murdoch - VP PR Enterprise Canada/Teacher Niagara College
Marty Mako - Commander, Mobile Integrated Health with Niagara EMS
-