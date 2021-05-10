Charges laid after another gathering in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police have laid charges after another gathering on the weekend.

The charges stem from a gathering in St. Catharines on Saturday.

37-year-old Sandor Ligetfalavy of Niagara Falls is facing the following charges:

- Common nuisance/endanger lives or safety of public, contrary to Section. 180(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

- Disobey order of court, contrary to Section. 127(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

- Fail to comply with undertaking, contrary to Section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (2 counts)

Further charges are pending under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act.