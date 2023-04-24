Charges laid after crash that killed 10 year old Lucas Thomas

Charges have been laid in connection to the crash that took the life of a 10 year old Beamsville boy.

OPP say they have charged a 31 year old woman from Mississauga with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm after the March 30 collision.

10 year old Lucas Thomas was killed when police say the vehicle his mother was driving was hit from behind on the QEW in Lincoln.

To date a GoFundMe for the family has raised nearly $40,000.