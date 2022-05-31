Charges laid after Kitchener man is rescued from the gorge

Niagara Parks Police have laid charges after rescuing a man from the gorge.

It happened Sunday at roughly 12:00 a.m. when officials were called to an area near the Rainbow Bridge.

A 22 year old Kitchener man was pulled from the gorge by emergency crews.

Police say the man climbed over the stone retaining wall and fell into the gorge.

He was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The man was also involved in an unrelated incident with police earlier and is charged with Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to the Criminal Code, as well as Operating a motor.