Charges laid after St. Catharines rally at cenotaph

Police have now laid charges after an anti-lockdown rally in St. Catharines.

Protesters gathered on Saturday May 1st at the cenotaph to speak out against various aspects of the lockdown.

30-year-old Cullen McDonald of Lincoln and 37-year-old Sandor Ligetfalavy of Niagara Falls are both facing a charge of Common nuisance/endanger lives or safety of public.

McDonald and Ligetfalavy were both released on a Form 10 undertaking with a future court date of June 28, 2021.

In addition, as per the Reopening Ontario Act, hosting or organizing a public event or other gathering where the number of people in attendance exceeds the number permitted may lead to higher penalties.

A 43 year old Alymer woman received a summons and will appear before a judge to answer to charges. She may face a fine of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail.

Further charges are pending, in addition to those issued by Niagara Regional by-law.