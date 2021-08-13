Charges laid after St. Catharines smoke stack at former GM property was demolished

Charges have been laid after St. Catharines city officials say a smoke stack was demolished without a permit.

City representatives confirm charges have been laid against 2390541 Ontario Inc. and its directors after the smoke stack at the former GM property on Ontario Street was taken down.

The charge is 'demolishing a building or causing a building to be demolished without a permit.'

The first court appearance is scheduled for September 24th.

The smoke stack was brought down on February 5th. City representatives have said in the past that there was some interest in keeping the stack as a focal point in the city.

At the time, Councillor Mat Siscoe described the demolition as infuriating, writing, "I had hoped the mortgage holders doing work on the property would be transparent with the city about their plans. Apparently not, as they knew a permit would be required to demolish the stack and knocked it down without any notice to or permit from the city."