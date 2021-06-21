Charges laid after theft of over $5,000 worth of tools from Niagara Falls business

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after over $5,000 worth of tools were stolen from a local business.

Police were told the theft happened on June 14th in the Dorchester Road and Lundy's Lane area.

Officials determined a man had entered a storage container and stole several tools and officers were able to identify a suspect.

On June 17th, the suspect was arrested for an unrelated matter and the tools were found in his possession.

Officers charged 42 year old Shawn Mayhew with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime for trafficking exceeding $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

Officials say 'a good portion' of the tools were returned to the owner.