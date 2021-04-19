Charges laid following Niagara Falls rally

Niagara Police have now laid charges following an anti-lockdown rally in Niagara Falls on Saturday.

43 year old Alicia Hirter of St. Catharines is facing a charge of Common nuisance/endanger lives or safety of public, contrary to Section. 180(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Hirter was released on a Form 10 undertaking with a future court date of June 28, 2021.

Hirter is the owner of a hair salon in St. Catharines which was in the spotlight after it reopened during the January lockdown by operating as a 'film and production studio.'

She also helped organize a rally in St. Catharines in which over 1000 people gathered outside her salon.

Following the protest, four organizers and speakers of the event received a summons to appear in court to answer to charges of defying Ontario's COVID rules.

They are facing a maximum $100,000 fine and up to a year in prison.

When it comes to the Niagara Falls event, police say further charges are pending, in addition to those issued by Niagara Regional by-law to attendees of the event.

Police continue to work in collaboration with Niagara Region Public Health as well as municipal and regional bylaw in relation to enforcement of the COVID-19 provincial and federal Orders.