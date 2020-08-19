iHeartRadio
Charges laid in fatal crash that claimed life of NOTL woman

NRP Cruiser

A 32 year old man from Niagara-on-the-Lake is facing charges following a fatal collision last month. 

The crash on July 29th that took place on Niagara Stone Road near Eastchester claimed the life of a 60-year old N-O-T-L woman.  

Aubrey Blake Clements has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and possession of a controlled substance. 

He is to have a bail hearing today. 

The identity of the victim in this accident has been withheld at the request of the family. 
 

