Charges laid in Port Colborne sex assault case
A Port Colborne man has been charged in connection with an historic sexual assault.
64 year old Gerard Thibault is facing three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.
Police say the charges stem from the alleged assault of a boy under the age of 16 between 2009 and 2011.
Detectives have reason to believe that members of the public may have more information about the case and are asking them to call invesitators at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge # 9359.
Police do stress Thibault has not been tried as of yet and is presumed innocent until convicted by a court.
