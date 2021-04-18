Charges pending following another large anti-lockdown rally in Niagara

Political leader Maxime Bernier spoke to a crowd of hundreds in Niagara Falls yesterday afternoon.

The People's Party of Canada leader appeared before the crowd of anti-lockdown protesters in the city's tourism sector.

Niagara Regional Police say charges are pending.

Multiple people are facing charges following a similar gathering in St. Catharines one week ago.

Four organizers and speakers of the event received a summons to appear in court to answer to charges of defying Ontario's COVID rules.

They are facing a maximum $100,000 fine and up to a year in prison.