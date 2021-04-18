Charges pending following another large anti-lockdown rally in Niagara
Political leader Maxime Bernier spoke to a crowd of hundreds in Niagara Falls yesterday afternoon.
The People's Party of Canada leader appeared before the crowd of anti-lockdown protesters in the city's tourism sector.
Niagara Regional Police say charges are pending.
Excerpt from @MaximeBernier's speech yesterday at the Niagara Falls Freedom Rally. #EndTheLockdown #NoMoreLockdowns #StrongAndFree #PPC #JustWatchUs pic.twitter.com/P5hD9Wz2S9— PPC - Niagara Centre (@PPCNiagaraCent) April 18, 2021
Multiple people are facing charges following a similar gathering in St. Catharines one week ago.
Four organizers and speakers of the event received a summons to appear in court to answer to charges of defying Ontario's COVID rules.
They are facing a maximum $100,000 fine and up to a year in prison.