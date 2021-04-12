Charges pending following stay-at-home order protest in St. Catharines

Charges are pending following an anti-stay-at-home protest over the weekend.

Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin confirms the police are working with municipal bylaw partners on the investigation.

Hundreds of people gathered at a barber shop in St. Catharines on Lake Street to voice their opposition to the COVID-19 measures brought in by the province as daily case numbers continue to rise.

Yesterday, Niagara Public Health reported 149 new COVID-19 cases for a total active caseload of 1,037.

Starting today, Niagara Health is ramping down and postponing some surgeries due to extreme pressure on critical care capacity across the province.

West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma was spotted, maskless, at the protest.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik responded to Bylsma's presence, writing, "I am deeply troubled to see one of my colleagues from regional council - Mayor of West Lincoln Dave Bylsma - speak at the protest today in St. Catharines. The fact that he blatantly broke the provincial government’s Stay At Home Order is a serious breach of his elected position, and I trust that NRP and Public Health will act accordingly."

In an interview with CKTB's Matt Holmes Sendzik says, "The mayor of West Lincoln chooses to do what he chooses to do. I imagine there will be a discussion at regional council, but more importantly I'm confident he'll be having discussions with other members of the Niagara Regional Police moving forward."

Sendzik says the Niagara Regional Police will be acting accordingly in regards to protest participants. "I've been assured by the police chief that there will be a lot of follow-up on that protest. People will be - things will take place over the coming weeks that will ensure when it comes to stay-at-home orders or other regulations that people will, if you choose not to, there will be a price to pay."