Charges stayed against Parker in cop-on-cop shooting in Niagara

A confusing end to the trial of a cop-on-cop shooting in Niagara.

Charges have been stayed against Niagara Regional Police Constable Nathan Parker, who was shot multiple times in 2018.

Parker was charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, assaulting a police officer and assault with a weapon in the incident at the scene of a car crash investigation in Pelham.

Detective Sgt. Shane Donovan shot Parker multiple times following a fight.

A judge in the case says Donovan may have lied about the knowledge of evidence.

With the charges stayed, the case is basically closed, without a verdict in the case.

At first Donovan was facing charges in the case, including attempted murder, but they were later dropped.

While it's believed Donovan has returned to work for the NRP, it's not clear what Parkers' status with the force is.