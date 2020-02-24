Charges stayed against St. Catharines' Jeffrey Cairns

Charges have been stayed against a well-known Niagara businessman.

The St. Catharines Standard reporting that the trial, which was to begin today against Jeffrey Cairns, will not proceed.

Cairns, who is accused of molesting a teenaged boy, was first arrested back in 2016 on accusations he sexually assaulted a 14 yr old boy a decade ago.

He was found guilty, and was sentenced to four years in jail, but was released as he appealed the decision.

A second complainant came forward in 2018, and more charges were laid.

The Standard is reporting that complainant is no longer in the jurisdiction and requested the matter be stayed.

The case will not continue, but the matter can be revived within one year.

Cairns is the 64 yr old son of one of Brock University's founding contributors.

Cairns was a member of Brock University's board of trustees until his first arrest.