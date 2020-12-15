Charges withdrawn against Indigenous journalist from Niagara

An Indigenous journalist charged by OPP for doing his job last summer says all charges against him have been dropped.

Karl Dockstader was charged with mischief and failure to comply with a court order - an injunction - after spending half the summer reporting on the reclamation movement on a parcel of land in Caledonia.

Speaking to CKTB's Tom McConnell, Dockstader says the charges have been withdrawn.

Dockstader, who is also the co-host of CKTB's One Dish One Mic show, says the crown chose to withdraw the charges after it was determined there were no reasonable grounds for conviction.

He says he was advised of the decision earlier this afternoon.

